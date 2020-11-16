New cafe offers shakes with a side of adrenaline

Raquel Hartley and Dave Vallance have opened a Shake 'n Skate in Cannonvale. Picture: Laura Thomas

Raquel Hartley and Dave Vallance have opened a Shake 'n Skate in Cannonvale. Picture: Laura Thomas

IF you’re looking for some thrills and spills to accompany your morning pick-me-up, a new cafe in Cannonvale has you covered.

Shake ‘n Skate at the Whitsunday Shopping Centre opened last week with a combination of milkshakes, coffee and skating gear on offer.

The sits right next to Coles and owners Raquel Hartley and Dave Vallance hoped it would bring a unique twist to coffee culture.

True to its namesake, the menu is stacked with a range of different milkshake flavours with syrup handmade from a secret recipe.

Raquel Hartley and Dave Vallance hoped the new cafe would help boost the town's skating community. Picture: Laura Thomas

The cafe is also a one-stop shop for skateboarders with a number of decks and accessories for sale.

Ms Hartley hoped a good brew combined with some hand-picked merchandise would make the cafe a popular haunt for families.

“A lot of locals will come here because it’s Cannonvale, so I think it’s going to be nice to get to know everyone,” she said.

“We’re kind of hoping for the morning drop-off and pick-up time and are hoping to get some kids in with the milkshakes.”

The pair decided to open the cafe so that Mr Vallance, who was a mine surveyor for 10 years, could spend some time closer to home.

More stories

Bowen man in police shooting to have case finalised

Free hospital transport service gets green light

48-unit plan rounds Port of Airlie hotels to three

Beyond his own love of the sport, he hoped the cafe could help the skating community grow.

“Skating is a great activity for kids,” he said.

“It teaches you lessons like persistence.”

“You’ve got to fall down before you can get back up again,” added Ms Hartley.

Shake ‘n Skate is open seven days a week from 8.30am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 3pm on the weekend.