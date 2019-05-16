New cafe to stave off hunger

NEW CAFE: The Hungry Goat staff member Aidan Christiansen and owner Daniel Chavez Torres are excited to welcome customers to Cannonvale's newest café.

CANNONVALE has a new cafe, with The Hungry Goat Brasserie opening last week.

Owner Daniel Chavez Torres previously owned Cracka Dawn but made the move to the new business to allow customers to eat-in.

"A lot of people wanted to sit down and enjoy (their meal),” Mr Chavez Torres said.

The Hungry Goat, which is also in Whitsunday Shopping Centre, now seats up to 100 people with a huge alfresco area.

The new business opened earlier this month and will operate every day from 7am to 4pm, with meals finishing at 3pm.

The Hungry Goat offers breakfast and lunch, as well as cakes and coffees.

Mr Chavez Torres made special mention of the homemade bread and butter pudding now on offer.

The business is also hoping to open for dinner in the future.

The Hungry Goat has many gluten free options, with much of the menu easily adapted to be gluten free.

A close friend of Mr Chavez Torres is gluten intolerant and so for him it was important to cater for gluten intolerant customers.

The Hungry Goat's menu also includes plenty of the old favourites from the Cracka Dawn menu, including chicken schnitzel burgers.

Mr Chavez Torres said much of the menu focussed on being able to be made quickly to suit people on short lunch breaks.

"We try to do service as fast as we can,” he said.

"Time is important, especially around offices.”

He also said people would never leave the business still hungry.

"We try to be exciting but not pretentious,” he said.

As well as meals, The Hungry Goat sells oils from Musselbrook in NSW, as well as vinegars from Stanthorpe. It will also soon carry an extensive range of herbal tea in gift boxes, as well as tea accessories.