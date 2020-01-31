New Cannon Valley reservoir progressing

The spot where work on the new Cannon Valley Reservoir is taking place.

The spot where work on the new Cannon Valley Reservoir is taking place.

A NEW reservoir in Cannon Valley is progressing, with construction slated for the 2020–2021 financial year.

The 12.5 megalitre water reservoir site is located on a parcel of land above the Hayman Views and Ocean Reach Estates, in Cannon Valley, opposite Whitsunday Plaza Shopping Centre.

The $5m tender for the supply of the water main for the pipeline project was awarded to Steel Mains, in December 2019.

The tender for the install of the pipeline, which will connect the new reservoir to the existing water supply system, closed last Friday (January 24) and is currently being evaluated, with a view to award in late February, according to chief operating officer Whitsunday Water, Troy Pettiford.

“The site preparation and investigation for the new Cannon Valley reservoir has progressed well,” Mr Pettiford said.

“Land has been purchased, and easements finalised, and the design and final costing of the reservoir construction is being undertaken, with a view to look at construction in the 2020/21 financial year.”

Mr Pettiford said separate funding submissions for the pipeline install, and also the reservoir construction, had been submitted to state and federal bodies.

“Council is awaiting the results of those submissions to confirm potential budget allocation requirement changes,” he said.

The new water tank will provide improved resilience for water supply to Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Jubilee Pocket, Shute Harbour and surrounding areas.

The new reservoir will also increase the capacity of stored water, ensuring there is enough water services in the future to cater for the fastest growing area in the Whitsunday region.

The Cannon Valley Reservoir and new pipeline is designed to back-feed to Proserpine and Mt Julian in an emergency, providing a regional resilience improvement.