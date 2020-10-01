New car park earmarked for Airlie Beach

The Whitsunday Regional Council received a development application for a new car park at Port of Airlie.

AN APPLICATION for a new car park that will offer 100 new parking spots near Port of Airlie was submitted to the Whitsunday Regional Council last month.

The proposed car park, located on a block of land near the entrance to Port of Airlie, would include 122 spaces as well as 14 spaces for bicycle parking.

The development application states the purpose of the car park is to cater for carparking demand within Port of Airlie.

The car park would be accessed by Port Dve, the road that leads to the Mantra Boathouse and Port of Airlie terminal.

The land earmarked for development is used as a dredge facility and an environmental and dredge management report was carried out to examine the impacts the new car park would have.

The report stated the existing facility was originally sized for capital works and does not necessarily need to hold dredge material permanently.

“It is a rehandling area and it allows the operators the flexibility to relocate material off-site,” the assessment read.

“Based on modelling, future dredge predictions and unforeseen weather conditions, it is estimated that following the proposed development, the combined use of both (existing area) and the Port of Airlie Marina basin should have enough capacity to support at least a further five maintenance dredges before additional disposal methods would be required.”

If approved, saltmarsh and vegetation will be permanently removed from the site.

According to the development application, “there is no specific carparking rate applicable to the proposed development”.

The proposal will be assessed by the council and is not required to be placed on public notification.