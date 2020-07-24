New car park on cards for Whitsundays, but not for residents

In this week’s ordinary council meeting, councillors unanimously supported a motion that would channel new funds into a parking project for council officers in Proserpine.

A NEW car park could be coming to the Whitsundays, but if it goes ahead it will be off limits to residents.

Whitsunday Regional Council is eligible for $1,050,537 in funding for a road and community infrastructure project as part of the federal government’s COVID recovery support initiative.

In this week’s ordinary council meeting, councillors unanimously supported a motion that would channel the funds into a parking project for council officers in Proserpine.

The car park would be strictly used for people working in the council building, however it will only use the grant funding if it meets the criteria.

In the event the council car park is not approved, the funding will then go toward building a deck and shared cycleway at Airlie Beach lagoon and further development to the Proserpine RV Park.

If the application for the council car park is not approved, it may go towards works around the Airlie Beach lagoon. Picture: Rae Wilson

The new deck near the lagoon would provide more shade for the public as well as disability access to the nearby arcade.

It would also involve widening the footpath to allow for shared access between pedestrians and cyclists.

Further development of Proserpine RV Park would involve more work on the 48-hour caravan area in Proserpine near the Catholic Church to meet planning conditions.

Infrastructure services director Matt Fanning said the council determined which projects to put forward based on the criteria of the grant.

“We have been looking through our capital works program seeking which projects meet the criteria,” he said.

“What it will do is free up public carparking because I think you’ll find previously there was quite a lot of parking done around the streets, so this will hopefully provide some off-street parking that will free up a lot of parking for tourism and the like.

“If we provide additional parking for our officers, we free up parking for residents.”

Mr Fanning said regardless of the grant, all three projects would go ahead under the council’s 2020-21 budget.