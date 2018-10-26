Menu
Login
Slow sales mean discounts on new cars. Picture: Supplied.
Slow sales mean discounts on new cars. Picture: Supplied.
Motoring

New car prices slashed as market slows with oversupply

by Joshua Dowling
26th Oct 2018 9:44 AM

A PERFECT storm is brewing for new-car bargains as we near the end of the year.

Sales have fallen for five months in a row, dealers are overstocked and, because it takes months to cancel factory orders, there are still shiploads heading our way.

This month's deals aren't the best we've ever seen - but there are still plenty of worthwhile bargains with decent savings if you need a new car by the end of the month.

There are plenty of discounts on small cars. Picture: Supplied.
There are plenty of discounts on small cars. Picture: Supplied.

 

Small cars

The cheap seats still have a lot to offer: pay $17,490 drive-away for a Toyota Yaris or Kia Rio hatch. The Toyota wins on resale value but the Kia has an industry-leading seven-year warranty and a couple of convenience features the Yaris lacks, such as Apple Car Play/Android Auto.

Up in size but still below $20,000, there are the Hyundai Elantra sedan auto at $19,990 drive-away (once a $1000 discount is applied) or the Kia Cerato auto hatch at the same price. Both are in run-out.

Discounts on the Mazda3 bring the Neo Sport with auto to $23,490 drive-away - if the car you want is in stock, press the dealer for further savings. The sporty Mazda3 SP25 can be had for $27,990 with auto, or less than a base Corolla hatch.

The Hyundai i30 Go with auto is down to $22,490 drive-away once a $500 discount is applied.

Holden dealers still have a ready supply of Astra R+ (with safety pack) at $21,990 drive-away with auto.

Holden’s Trax SUV is a good buy. Picture: Supplied.
Holden’s Trax SUV is a good buy. Picture: Supplied.

 

SUVS

The Holden Trax city SUV is great buying at $23,990 drive-away with auto, although it insists on premium unleaded.

The Hyundai Kona Go is online for $25,990 drive-away, minus another $500 factory bonus. Shop around and you might find a dealer who bought a job lot last month who is prepared to limbo even lower than this.

The Hyundai Tucson retains its $27,990 drive-away deal but the Holden Equinox LS with auto is worth a look at $29,990 drive-away.

It's not often a new model is launched at a sharp price but the Holden Acadia LT seven-seater is a bargain buy at $42,990 drive-away. It undercuts the base model of the top-seller in the class, the Toyota Kluger GX, at $43,990 drive-away.

Want to go off-road? Holden Trailblazer starts from a super-low $45,990 drive-away but if you're serious the Toyota Prado GXL auto is hard to beat at $65,990 drive-away.

The HiLux has been updated but is still sharply priced. Picture: Supplied.
The HiLux has been updated but is still sharply priced. Picture: Supplied.

 

Utes

With a new Triton around the corner, Mitsubishi continues to hit new lows with the best-priced ute among the mainstream brands. The GLX dual-cab 4WD manual can be had for $32,990 drive-away - and a $2000 cashback deal takes that down to just $30,990.

Market leader Toyota is also selling HiLux SR5 facelifted models for $54,990 drive-away with auto. Dealers have done the pre-facelift SR5s for $51,990 drive-away with auto. No wonder rivals can't land a punch.

Also worth a look: the Holden Colorado LTZ dual-cab is a decent buy at $51,990 drive-away with auto.

The VW Amarok Core TDV6 has finally landed, with a sharp $51,990 drive-away price.

Amid hard-to-chart pricing strategy, Nissan has the Navara ST-X dual-cab auto for $52,490 drive-away with zero finance to approved borrowers.

car advice cars news editors picks motoring motoring advice

Top Stories

    The Segway to awards victory

    The Segway to awards victory

    News AIRLIE Beach tour operator Whitsunday Segway Tours proudly accepted a total of four awards at the Whitsunday Tourism Awards on Saturday night.

    • 26th Oct 2018 9:04 AM
    Magnums 'best' backpackers

    Magnums 'best' backpackers

    News Magnums 'best' backpackers

    • 26th Oct 2018 9:00 AM
    Red Cat collects the cream

    Red Cat collects the cream

    News Red Cat collects the cream

    • 26th Oct 2018 8:51 AM
    Survivors, we are truly sorry

    Survivors, we are truly sorry

    News Survivors, we are truly sorry

    Local Partners