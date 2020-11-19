New car wash could ‘fill the void’ in Proserpine

A proposed car wash in Proserpine would be built on a vacant lot in Main St. Picture: Supplied

A proposed car wash in Proserpine would be built on a vacant lot in Main St. Picture: Supplied

VEHICLES rolling around Proserpine may soon be glistening as a new car wash facility has been earmarked for the town.

A development application for a car wash on two vacant lots on Main St was submitted to Whitsunday Regional Council.

The 3788sq m site backs on to Davy Ave two blocks down from A and A Motel and was previously operated as a service station with a detached mechanical workshop.

A building that was used in the past as a Shell service station is all that stands on the block.

The car wash will be open from 7am to 7pm every day with one part-time worker stationed to operate the facility.

There will be two large self-serve bays and an auto bay on the site.

Vehicles will drive into the car wash from Main St and exit onto Davey Ave.

The applicants argued the proposed car wash would “fill the void” in Proserpine as there are no other car washing facilities in town.

An industrial shed was also earmarked for the site that will be used purely by the owner for restoration work on his private vehicles.

A residential property sits right next to the proposed car wash, however the applicant said the “proposed siting of the car wash is to avoid impacts on residential properties, particularly the usable open space area at the rear of 5 Davey Avenue”.

They also said the shed would be located away from the house at 11 Davey Ave.

Environmentally-friendly cleaning products would also be used to reduce the impact on surrounding areas.

A stormwater quality management report found that there is no underground drainage adjacent to the site and that it would be difficult to capture and treat pollutants from the car wash.

However underground tanks for storage of ‘washing’ water for recycling and necessary treatment facilities for ‘trade waste’ water before discharge to the sewer system will be installed as part of the development

Rainwater tanks will be installed to provide ‘capture and detention’ of roof water.

The application will be placed on public notification where the public can have their say on the proposal.