NEW CASE: Cleaner’s partner tests positive

The partner of the COVID-positive cleaner in Brisbane who worked in hotel quarantine has also tested positive to the pandemic virus.

Queensland Health announced the diagnosis Monday afternoon, with Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young describing it as "unsurprising" due to the contagious nature of the UK mutant variant.

Dr Young said the man had been in quarantine since January 7 and had undergone two tests, including one that came back positive today.

"Genome sequencing is underway, however it's likely to be the UK variant," the state's top doctor said.

"We are determining the man's potential infectious period and contact tracing is under way.

"We usually do not report any new cases until the next reporting period, however I wanted to stress again the importance of anyone, no matter where they are in the state, to come forward for testing if they have any symptoms of COVID-19 whatsoever."



There have been no changes to the restrictions that are due to come into effect at 6pm Monday in the Greater Brisbane region, ending the three-day lockdown of the area.

The lockdown was ordered after the hotel quarantine cleaner tested positive to the virus last week, with genome sequencing revealing she had the fast-spreading UK variant of the virus.

"(This case) highlights the importance of why the Greater Brisbane lockdown was so important to ensure any potential spread of the virus is contained," she said.

"This is a really important reminder."

Dr Young said close contacts of both the woman and man would be subject to further testing this week.

"We're asking anyone who has been to specific locations the first positive case has been, to get tested and go into quarantine for 14 days since exposure," Dr Young said.

"Those are Coles Sunnybank Hills Shoppingtown on 5 January 2021, between 0730-0800 or Woolworths Calamvale North on 3 January 2021 between 1100-1200 and Nextra Sunnybank Hills Newsagent Sunnybank Hills on January 5 between 8.00am and 8.15am.

"We are also asking those people to come forward for testing - regardless of whether they have symptoms or not.

"Critically, even if a negative test result is received, please continue to monitor for symptoms and get retested if necessary."



It is not known what impact the new case will have on other states and territories' restrictions on people travelling from Greater Brisbane.

Earlier today the NT and ACT lifted the ban but the states have so far held off.

The lifts came after Queensland had recorded no new cases of locally acquired COVID-19 in the 24 hours to this morning. No such case were recorded throughout the lockdown.



Originally published as NEW CASE: Cleaner's partner tests positive