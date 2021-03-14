New case shuts down hotel as doctor’s contacts test negative

Queensland has recorded a suspected historic COVID case that is believed to be unlinked to the PA hospital doctor.

Authorities are working to determine if the new case was transmitted within hotel quarantine.

The Grand Chancellor Hotel will temporarily halt the arrival of visitors while inquires are undertaken.

Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Sonya Bennett said the new case tested positive on day 12 of quarantine.

"This is not related at all to the previous event at the Hotel Grand Chancellor," Ms Bennett said. "It's not the same floor, it's not the same sequencing as last time," Ms D'Ath said.

No guests who were due to leave the hotel will be allowed to leave until the enquiries are finalised.

It comes as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said close contacts of a Brisbane doctor who tested positive to COVID-19 after working at the PA Hospital had returned negative results.

More than 200 community contacts have been identified, with authorities in the process of testing them as well.

There were 61 staff and seven patients at the hospital who were identified as potential close contacts.

Genomic sequencing is yet to confirm if the doctor's case is linked to the UK variant.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath responded to the claims of the Australian Medical Association that "inadequate" PPE was to blame for the doctor's positive COVID-19 test.

Ms D'Ath said it was "not helpful to speculate or make accusations".

"We will go through an investigation into how this transmission occurred," she said.

Queensland faces a "critical" 36 hours as authorities investigate the potential spread of the UK strain of COVID-19 in Brisbane.

The doctor tested positive after working at the Princess Alexandra Hospital tested positive on Friday.

On Thursday she visited West End's Morning After Cafe between 2pm and 3.15pm before attending the Corporate Box Gym at Greenslopes between 5.45pm and 7pm. She later attended the Stones Corner Hotel on Logan Rd from 7pm to 7.45pm.

Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Sonya Bennett with Annastacia Palaszczuk at a press conference on Saturday. Picture: Richard Walker

Authorities say anybody who visited those locations at the same time should immediately quarantine home.

The doctor also attended the McDonald's drive-through between 3.10am and 3.20am on Thursday, however it is considered a low-risk site

Deputy Chief Health Officer said the doctor, who was not vaccinated, wore "appropriate PPE" during her work. It has raised questions about how she became infectious.

In response to the case, the president of the Australian Medical Association said the Queensland Government needed to "do much better".

In a tweet on Saturday afternoon, Dr Omar Khorshid said "Qld doctor exposed to #COVID, did all the right things with no breach of PPE protocols and still tests positive. Clearly PPE inadequate".

"COVID transmission to quarantine and health workers is now COMPLETELY preventable with proper PPE and vaccines. No excuses," he tweeted.

A quarantine hotel worker in Sydney tests positive for COVID-19, NSW's first local case in 55 days.

Testing of close contacts is under way after the person, who works at two Sydney hotels which provide hotel quarantine for returned travellers.

NSW Health was notified late on Saturday night of the new case.

Originally published as New case shuts down hotel as doctor's contacts test negative