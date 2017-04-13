New centre to spark hope and giving

GIVEN everything the community has gone through during Cyclone Debbie, a brand new centre is opening in the Whitsundays to help those in need.

From Saturday the Rotary Club of Airlie Beach will be operating the GIVE Centre as a central location for people in need to come to.

On behalf of Volunteer Whitsundays, Jo Sweeney said they we're excited to announce the centre would officially open at 10am on Saturday morning at the Reef Plaza building in Cannonvale on Paluma Road.

"The GIVE Centre is receiving truck loads of goods donated by the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre to ensure that as many people in need get assistance and we work together as a community to remove the stigma of people feeling shame around needing help," she said.

"If you need non-perishable goods, toiletries, water, nappies, linen, towels, sheets, white goods and furniture this is a central location for people to come to that will be operated for the coming weeks."

Rotary is providing the service to assist the wider community to get back on track and with Volunteer Whitsundays and Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre assisting them to bring this initiative to the community.

Locals, groups and people outside the Whitsunday region are invited to deliver their goods to the centre.

Ms Sweeney said she wanted to thank Ray White Whitsunday and ReefPlaza owner Neil Murray for providing the 200 square metre space.

For more information visit the Volunteer Whitsundays Group Facebook page and the Rotary Club of Airlie Beach.