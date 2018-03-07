New challenger for Kavanagh

WINNING BOUNTY: Last year's footy tipping winner Michael Kavanagh (middle) enjoying his prize with NRL players Robbie O'Davis and Billy Moore.

PROFESSIONAL'S Michael Kavanagh, who witnessed the crushing disappointment of last year's NRL grand final where the "pride of the north” conceded defeat to their southern challengers, thanks to his prize for being the Whitsunday Times' top tipper - will have to deal with his own challenger soon.

The unusual new face in the traditional footy tipping competition is a furry one - welcome Proserpine Vet's Spot the dog to the scene.

While Mr Kavanagh wishes Spot luck, he won't give up the chance to travel all expenses paid to this year's grand final easily.

New footy tipper, Spot the Dog

Taking his daughter who helped with his pickings last year, Mr Kavanagh said a highlight of his Syndey adventure was the harbour cruise before the game and rubbing shoulders with current and past NRL names.

"It was fantastic... a good package and we were well looked after,” he said.

"We'll certainly try and back it up. Hopefully we get the same result but it's all a lot of fun on the way through.

"Good luck Spot, bring it on.”

The fierce Cowboys supporter has that in common with Spot, who is said to be also partial to the Bulldogs in canine solidarity.

Proserpine Vet's Faye Elder translated on Spot's behalf and said he was a true Queenslander through and through.

"He is part of the staff basically, he is always in everyone's face and he thinks he runs the show,” she said.

"We'll give him some help with the tipping but we though it would be a bit of fun.

"Spot is our cert two nurse.”