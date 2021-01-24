New church with modern twist set to launch in Whitsundays

NewLife Church is set to put down roots in the Whitsundays, which will be its fifth location. Photo: NewLife Church

A church with a modern take on faith is set to put down roots in the Whitsundays by a team that already draws hundreds of people to their existing locations.

NewLife Church was started 20 years ago by senior pastors Craig and Tuppy Tomkinson, who have since established three churches in Mackay and one in Thailand.

Their next church is set to be located in Airlie Beach and like the others, it will be part of Australian Christian Churches, which is a movement of Pentecostal churches.

Mr Tomkinson said there were more than 1000 ACC churches but none in Airlie Beach, so the aim with NewLife Whitsundays was to boost representation.

“It’s modern, family oriented and we just have a bright and life-giving disposition towards our faith,” he said.

“If you came into our facilities it would have modern style music, obviously worshipping God and a contemporary approach to church.”

During a time when some churches in towns are seeing congregations reduce, Mr Tomkinson said NewLife drew hundreds of people.

“Our particular denomination is growing, not closing down,” he said.

“I came here 20 years ago with nothing and now we’re launching our fifth church.

“We’re a church for all generations but we’re definitely targeting young families.”

Mr Tomkinson said there was a need for more life-giving churches in the area as they provided a range of services, such as helping with weddings, funerals and those in need.

“Faith for people brings hope and people need hope, without hope we fall into depression and despair,” he said.

“We just think that in this time, we’re all coming out of COVID, faith is important to people and having hope is important to people.

“We preach a positive message, a faith-filled message, and we hope to come along and encourage people.”

The plan is to bring a team of people from Mackay to help get NewLife Whitsundays off the ground.

An interest night will be held on January 31 from 5pm to 6pm at Rufus and Co Cafe, Shop 16/33 Port of Airlie.

The first meeting will then be held on February 14 at 5pm at Whitsunday Christian College, followed by a second meeting that will run as a church service.

Mr Tomkinson said the aim at first was to gather people together and meet those who may be interested in joining the congregation.

For more information and to register for the interest night click here.