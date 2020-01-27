New Citizen: Mateship brought him, mateship kept him

G'DAY: American resident Kenny Stouffer became an Australian citizen in Bowen on Australia Day.

IT WAS mateship that brought Kenny Stouffer to Australia, and it was mateship that made him want to stay, as he officially became an Australian citizen yesterday.

The American-born, now happy Aussie, was ‘almost tearful’ after spending six years waiting for citizenship.

Moving from America in early-2014, Mr Stouffer was ready for a dramatic life change and decided after meeting Australians in his travels to make the land down under his permanent home.

With no wife or kids to hold him back, he donated all of his possessions to charity and arrived in Australia with two suitcases worth of things to his name, ready to start a new life.

“I landed in Brisbane, stayed with friends in the Gold Coast for three days and then moved to Geraldton in Western Australia where I worked for the next five years as a train driver for Aurizon,” Mr Stouffer said.

“I was drawn to Australia because of the mateship. It’s a thing in small town America, but you just see it everywhere here.

“I had met so many Australians travelling and I just loved them all and kept in touch with them. When the time came for a change, I knew where I wanted to be.”

When the chance came for a transfer from Geraldton, Mr Stouffer leapt at the opportunity to be in Bowen near his adopted football team, the North Queensland Cowboys.

A keen rugby league enthusiast, he also adopted the Maroons as his chosen state to barracks when he arrived in the country.

He hasn’t adapted to everything Australian though, saying he still ‘doesn’t understand Vegemite’.

“I do miss the food in America, you can’t get barbecue quite the same over here,” Mr Stouffer said.

“But I love a good meat pie and a sausage roll, and what’s more Australian than that?”

Mr Stouffer said now he was an Australian citizen, he had no ‘plans to ever leave’.

He was looking forward to receiving an Australian passport so he could fly the flag all around the world.

“I love the weather, I love the people and I love the country. I can’t think of anywhere I’d rather be and I’m so glad to be here permanently now,” he said.