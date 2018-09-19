Menu
EXCITING DAY: Terrance Niroshan Wekumbura Teenakoon Yanselage, from Sri Lanka, with Mayor Andrew Willcox, cuts the cake at the citizenship ceremony.
News

New citizens welcomed at Whitsunday citizenship ceremony

by Claudia Alp
18th Sep 2018 1:19 PM

TWENTY-THREE new citizens have taken the pledge to call Australia home at a citizenship ceremony held last Friday.

The ceremony took place at My Rainbow Bakery and Cafe from 2.30-4pm and was presided over by Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox.

The newly welcomed citizens now have access to a number of privileges, such as the right to vote, attain an Australian passport, seek assistance from Australian diplomatic representatives while overseas, enlist in the defence forces, apply for government jobs and Australian citizenship by descent for children born overseas.

There were four new citizens from both the UK and the Philippines, two from the US, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Germany, and one each from France, Thailand, Taiwan, Ireland, Belgium, Democratic Republic of Congo and China.

Cr Willcox said it was exciting that so many people from all walks of life had chosen to call Australia and the Whitsundays home.

"This day was very special for 23 people who pledged their commitment to our great nation and embraced the responsibilities and privileges of Australian citizenship,” he said.

"An Australian citizenship ceremony celebrates the final stage of someone's migrant journey and represents their ongoing commitment to their adopted country and to Australian values.

"It also provided the rest of us with an opportunity to reflect on what it means to be Australian and how we can further embrace our country's values.”

An afternoon tea was held after the ceremony, which included the cutting of the cake.

australia citizenship whitsunday regional council whitsundays wrc
Whitsunday Times

