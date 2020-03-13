New clinic opens in Whitsundays to help meet demand

A NEW medical centre in Cannonvale opened its doors this week with doctors hoping they could help meet demand in the area.

Affinity Family Medical is a family owned and operated general practice in the Whitsunday Business Centre with three doctors, all with their own unique areas of interest.

Dr Chris Gill, the owner and principal director of Affinity Medical Centre, has lived and worked in the region since 2011 as a senior medical officer at Proserpine Hospital.

Dr Gill said he opened the practice after recognising a need for more medical facilities in the Whitsundays.

“There’s a huge demand for GP services, and we knew there was a gap here for many, many years and nothing was happening so we thought ‘we need to fix it’,” he said.

“This is our town, they’re our friends and our family and we want to provide a service that’s safe and provides good quality medicine for the Whitsundays, that’s what we’re about.”

Dr Gill has had a varied medical career spanning from Cape York, Arnhem Land and the Kimberley with a skill set in paediatric, adult and emergency medicine as well as palliative care, anaesthesia and fracture management.

Another of the practice’s doctors, Dr Jane De Keyser hails from Belgium and has worked in the Whitsundays for the last ten years.

Dr de Keyser has also had an interesting medical career, combining her GP work with emergency coverage in rural and tertiary hospitals on a casual basis while in Belgium.

With a special interest in women and children’s medicine, antenatal care, fertility issues, preventative medicine, chronic care and mental health, Dr De Keyser looked forward to treating patients in the new practice.

Rounding out decades of experience is Dr Bill Smith who moved to Airlie Beach as a child and attended Proserpine State High School.

He completed his clinical years and residency at the Townsville and Cairns Base hospitals and then studied for the Fellowship of General Practice in South East Queensland.

Now back in his hometown, Dr Smith has developed a special interest in men’s health, managing chronic disease and remote area medicine.

The team hoped their experience and interest areas would complement each other and provide the region with a welcoming and highly skilled practice.

Beyond treatment, Affinity Medical Centre will also play their part in “training the future” with opportunities to train up-and-coming medical practitioners.

The practice is open Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm with same day appointments available.

Affinity Family Medical also offers mixed billing, where children up to age 15, pensioners and DV patients will be bulk-billed.

For appointments visit affinitymedical.com.au or call 4804 5680.