New clinic set up in Cannonvale as NSW COVID cases rise

A temporary testing clinic will be set up in Cannonvale as the number of COVID cases in New South Wales continues to climb.

A coronavirus cluster on Sydney’s Northern Beaches grew to 83 cases on Monday as the Queensland border slammed shut to people from the Greater Sydney region.

In response to the outbreak, a temporary clinic will be open at the Cannonvale Community Health Centre on Altman Ave from 9am to 3pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A decision on whether the clinic will remain open later in the week will be made on Wednesday.

Testing is free and no appointment or referral is required.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, loss of smell or taste, diarrhoea or vomiting is urged to be tested.

Residents must stay at home and isolate themselves from other people until they get their result.

There are several other testing options in the Whitsundays, including the Whitsunday Respiratory Clinic, which is open Monday to Friday.

Appointments to the clinic can be made by phoning 4804 5664.

The BHP/Vanguard Health Bowen Testing Clinic is open from 10am to 5.15pm, seven days a week.

Appointments are required and can be made by phoning 1800 980 574.

Proserpine, Bowen and Collinsville Hospitals also have testing facilities and residents can also contact their regular GP to talk about testing opportunities.