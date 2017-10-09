28°
News

New data reveals value of tourism to Queensland's economy

In the Whitsundays, tourism represents more than 20% of the region's gross regional product.
In the Whitsundays, tourism represents more than 20% of the region's gross regional product. WWF/Earth Hour

THE growing importance of the tourism industry as a cornerstone of the Whitsunday economy has been revealed in new data released this month.

Tourism Research Australia's latest data for the year ending June 2016, showed year-on-year growth in gross regional product and tourism employment in nine tourism destinations across Queensland.

Tourism and Major Events Minister Kate Jones said Regional Tourism Satellite Accounts 2015-16 data showed more than 15% of people on the Gold Coast, in Tropical North Queensland and the Whitsundays were employed in the tourism industry.

"Tourism continues to make a huge economic contribution to gross regional product across Queensland,” she said.

"Last financial year, the industry generated $8.1 billion for Brisbane's local economy, $5 billion for the Gold Coast and $2.5 billion for Tropical North Queensland,” Ms Jones said.

"In the Whitsundays, tourism represents more than 20% of the region's gross regional product while on the Sunshine Coast, the industry makes up nearly 15 per cent of the gross regional product.

"It also continues to employ tens of thousands of Queenslanders, with more than 15% of people in the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Tropical North Queensland and Whitsundays' regions employed in the industry.”

Ms Jones said the tourism industry was vital to Queensland's economy, contributing $25 billion to the state and employing 225,000 people last financial year.

"Tourism is the lifeblood of many regional communities, employing more people than the mining and agriculture, forestry and fishing industries combined,” she said.

"This data is proof that tourism and events have a huge impact on Queensland's economy but the industry also contributes greatly to the state's culture, lifestyle and livability.”

For more information about the Regional Tourism Satellite Accounts 2015-16 data, visit Tourism and Events Queensland's webpage.

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Locals fire up at Adani on Whitehaven Beach

Locals fire up at Adani on Whitehaven Beach

ACROSS the country the anti Adani movement held day of action against the Indian coal mining behemoth at the weekend.

Dad cuts newborn's cord by the side of the Bruce Hwy

Mother and new baby wait for the QAS halfway between Bowen and Proserpine.

Bruce Hwy baby just couldn't wait.

Airlie Beach parkrun numbers surpass 100th milestone target

The 119 runners lined up at the start of the 100th Airlie Beach parkrun.

Airlie Beach parkrun numbers surpass 100th milestone target.

Pommies just going with the flow

EXPLORING: British backpackers Hannah Flint and Sean Ryan soak up the sun in the Whitsundays.

Hannah and Sean are loving the Whitsundays.

Local Partners