New deal coming? Tex keen to play on in 2022

In-form Adelaide Crows forward Taylor Walker is out of contract at season’s end but wants to play on in 2022

Adelaide forward Taylor Walker is keen to play on at the club next season - if he can continue to perform well and stay injury-free.

Walker, 31 on Anzac Day, is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is in scintillating form after four matches, quashing external doubts about his value to the side.

The former Crows captain is leading the AFL Coaches Association Player of the Year Award with 28 votes and the Coleman Medal race with 20.10.

He is not yet in contract negotiations with the club but his strong start is expected to bring them forward, particularly if he continues to star.

All going well, they may begin in two or three weeks.

"That's something we'll have to talk about soon because I believe I can still play and I want to be part of this footy club next year," Walker told Channel 7.

Walker was coy about his intentions for 2022 when he spoke to The Advertiser after his best-on-ground five-goal performance in the Round 1 upset over Geelong, saying "I'll just play footy and we'll sort that out when it needs to be sorted out".

He has booted six, six and three majors since then while playing a pivotal role in Adelaide's 3-1 opening.

It is a stunning start for a player many tipped for a 2021 swan song.

Walker is aware he needs to keep playing well to earn a new deal and an injury may change things.

Although he has exceeded expectations so far, Walker is coming off a strong off-season.

He shone in the Crows' internal trial with three goals, was one of their best in the first scratch match against Port Adelaide, then was lively with three majors in the Community Series game versus the Power.

Walker is believed to be fitter than he has been in recent years after an uninterrupted pre-season, is recovering well from games and in a good frame of mind about his body.

He is also benefiting from rule changes that have opened the game up, Adelaide's overall improvement after a 3-14 wooden-spoon campaign in 2020 and its ability to win more stoppages, allowing teammates to get the ball quicker to him one-on-one, where he is tough to beat.

A lifelong Crows fan, Broken Hill product Walker has played 207 games and kicked 461 majors since joining the club as a New South Wales scholarship player at the end of 2007.

Last year he passed Tony Modra to become Adelaide's all-time leading goalkicker.

