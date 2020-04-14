Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A spokesman from Queensland Police Media said the driver of the motorcycle was a 17-year-old male.
A spokesman from Queensland Police Media said the driver of the motorcycle was a 17-year-old male.
News

New details emerge about motorcycle crash

Laura Thomas
14th Apr 2020 10:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW details have emerged about a car and motorcycle crash in Bowen on Saturday.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Services said the driver of the motorcycle was a 17-year-old boy.

“It appears that a motorcyclist has lost control, travelled on the opposite side of the road and collided with a ute,” he said.

“There were no serious injuries as a result of the collision.”

The spokesman said the driver was the only occupant of the ute.

He also said no charges have been laid in relation to the crash.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said the motorcycle driver was taken to Bowen Hospital on Saturday afternoon in a stable condition with a shoulder injury.

The incident occurred about 3.40pm on Saturday on Peter Delemothe Rd.

.

bowen car and motorcycle crash peter delemothe rd qps queensland ambulance service queensland police services
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier to ‘smash’ virus as Easter case total revealed

        Premier to ‘smash’ virus as Easter case total revealed

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has declared she will “smash” coronavirus in Queensland but warned against complacency towards current movement restrictions.

        Irrigation price drop could boost sugar output by millions

        premium_icon Irrigation price drop could boost sugar output by millions

        News Mackay Canegrowers welcome assessment showing water price reductions could increase...

        Remember the Miners: Mackay’s first taste of success

        premium_icon Remember the Miners: Mackay’s first taste of success

        Sport Before Magpies Crusaders United the Whitsunday Miners showed the football potential...

        ‘No sacrifice to stay at home': Bowen nurse’s viral video

        premium_icon ‘No sacrifice to stay at home': Bowen nurse’s viral video

        News A Bowen based nurse has shared an important message to stay home.