New details emerge about motorcycle crash
NEW details have emerged about a car and motorcycle crash in Bowen on Saturday.
A spokesman from Queensland Police Services said the driver of the motorcycle was a 17-year-old boy.
“It appears that a motorcyclist has lost control, travelled on the opposite side of the road and collided with a ute,” he said.
“There were no serious injuries as a result of the collision.”
The spokesman said the driver was the only occupant of the ute.
He also said no charges have been laid in relation to the crash.
A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said the motorcycle driver was taken to Bowen Hospital on Saturday afternoon in a stable condition with a shoulder injury.
The incident occurred about 3.40pm on Saturday on Peter Delemothe Rd.
