New details emerge about ReefWorld drowning

Deborah Friend
3rd Mar 2020 11:30 AM
NEW details have emerged about the death of a man at the ReefWorld Pontoon, on Sunday afternoon.

The 70-year-old American tourist was snorkelling and had a medical episode, according to Whitsunday Police.

“There were no suspicious circumstances,” a police spokesman said.

“The man, who was on a cruise, went snorkelling, had a medical episode and died in the water.”

An RACQ CQ Rescue crew was tasked to the pontoon at Hardy Reef, 80km northeast of Airlie Beach, at about 1pm on Sunday afternoon.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said a doctor on board was performing CPR on the man before the RACQ CQ Rescue team arrived, however upon arrival nothing further could be done to save him.

The rescue crewman, paramedic and doctor on board were winched down to the floating dive pontoon, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Whitsunday Times

