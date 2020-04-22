New details on Mackay COVID-19 stats

VIRUS: New data published by the Queensland Government has given further insight into local coronavirus cases. Picture: supplied



NEW data has given further insight into Mackay district coronavirus cases.

The statistics, published today on a new Queensland COVID-19 data website, offered a further breakdown of cases by local government area and the likely source of infection, as well as the number of self-quarantine notices issued in Mackay Hospital and Health Service area.

Since the virus outbreak, there have been 984 self-quarantine notices issued in the Mackay HHS area - 49 of these are still considered active.

There have been 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mackay HHS, which takes in the Mackay Whitsunday Isaac region.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles and Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young visiting the Mackay Base Hospital. Picture: Tony Martin

It can be revealed for the first time in Mackay there have been eight cases acquired from overseas and one locally from a known contact.

In Whitsunday, five cases were acquired from overseas and one locally from a known contact.

So far, there have been no cases in Mackay HHS that are under investigation or where the virus was spread from an unknown contact locally.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the information would offer communities more oversight of their local cases.

"This website will be the single source of truth for all Queensland COVID-19 data drawn from across the state," the Premier said.

"We know the COVID-19 situation is changing daily which is why we prioritised building this data site to keep Queenslanders informed.

"The page will be updated daily, seven days a week, at approximately midday."

Across Queensland, there have been no new cases in the past 24 hours.

The statewide total to date is 1024 cases, 90,168 tests carried out and six deaths.

A breakdown of statistics can be found here.