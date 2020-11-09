New development in priest’s fight against Catholic Church

A SERVING priest who suing the Catholic Diocese of Lismore has stopped legal proceedings.

A SERVING priest who was suing the Catholic Diocese of Lismore over allegations he was sexually abused as a child by another has discontinued proceedings, a court has heard.

The Catholic priest, who cannot be identified because of a court order, had initially launched the action against the Catholic Diocese of Lismore and Mercy Support Limited for damages.

He alleged the dioceses had committed a breach of duty and personal injury after he was allegedly sexually abused in the 1960s at St Joseph's Convent School, according to court documents.

It is understood this was the first time a serving priest has filed a complaint of this type against the church.

However, last month in the NSW Supreme Court, a notice of discontinuance was filed with the court and all proceedings were stopped.

Justice Peter Garling ordered the proceedings commenced by the priest, known as SL, against the diocese be discontinued by consent.

Justice Garling made no order for costs to be paid by either party.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.