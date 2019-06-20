New doco series celebrates Aussie ingenuity

Matt Parkinson hosts the new documentary TV series Aussie Inventions That Changed The World.

Matt Parkinson hosts the new documentary TV series Aussie Inventions That Changed The World. Mark Rogers

CONTESTANTS on The Chase beware, Goliath knows a lot about Aussie inventions.

Matt 'Goliath' Parkinson, a champion game show winner in the 1990s who is now one of the chasers on Seven's quiz show, hosts Foxtel's new documentary series Aussie Inventions That Changed The World.

"I'm such a pain to be around now (because) I know about everything (laughs). The two jobs do go together quite well," he says.

"One of the real strengths of this show is having experts demonstrate things in a really simple way... You have those moments where you go 'Oh I get it'. I love those moments on TV where things get demystified."

The eight-part series tells the sometimes little-known stories behind game-changing Aussie inventions including the rotary clothes hoist, bionic ear, wine cask, WiFi, pacemaker and dual-flush toilet.

Inventor Sally Dominguez investigates the history and modern uses of cask wine in a scene from Aussie Inventions That Changed The World. Supplied

Often the original inventor wasn't the person who profited from their idea.

"Gilbert Toyne is one of many examples," Parkinson says.

"We found an original Toyne Hoist in someone's back garden in Geelong and we had two descendants sitting there. The camera man said to me 'Can you move a bit closer to the Hills Hoist?'. That awkward moment illustrates how common that name is... Lance Hill did such a great job with his marketing."

The rotary hoist revolutionised laundry for Australian households.

The series is a celebration of ingenuity, tenacity and resilience.

"I would call it a 'why not' or 'what if' intelligence; what if I put that thing with that thing?," Parkinson says.

"Almost all of them met with the resistance of what-if ideas. People go 'We have the status quo'.

"I loved making this show so much. It's made me very excited about the future because once you get over that resistance (to new inventions) and people see it work then they jump on it."

Aussie Inventions That Changed The World premieres on Monday at 7.30pm on the History Channel.