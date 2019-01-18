New doctors in the house

PROSERPINE Hospital's doctor numbers have been bolstered with the arrival of five interns.

These five first-year registered doctors are part of an intake of 45 who will do a one-year internship with Mackay Hospital and Health Service.

William McCormack, Shannen Oversby, Samantha Stowasser, Sarah Burrell and Gia Cavalieri will do three rotations of their internship - totalling seven months - at Proserpine Hospital.

Three of the interns will be based in the emergency department, while two will focus on the wards and outpatient areas.

Proserpine Hospital director of medical services Peter Grimes has welcomed the arrival of the new doctors this week.

This year's was the largest intake of interns ever at the hospital and was something Proserpine has been pushing for, Dr Grimes said.

The most the hospital has had in the past is four, but numbers previously have more regularly been around the two interns mark.

Dr Grimes said the increase in numbers would be a boost for the Proserpine and greater Whitsundays community.

With three interns based mainly in the emergency department, Dr Grimes said the numbers would mean interns would be in the department seven days a week.

"There is a growing demand in the emergency department,” Dr Grimes said.

"It means when they (people) come into the ED they can anticipate being seen in the appropriate time.”

Dr Grimes said the two interns who would be working on the wards were part of the Pierce Pathways program.

Their work at Proserpine will help them meet the specialist needs of training requirements.

Dr Grimes assured the community that while the interns were all junior doctors, they would be supervised by senior doctors.

Some of the interns from the past have returned to work at the hospital permanently, something Dr Grimes is proud of.

"These are the future rural doctors of Queensland,” he said of the interns.

"If we can shape these people to meet the community's needs, or course we would encourage them to come (back) to Proserpine.”

However, Dr Grimes said he was also pleased if the hospital could also play its part in also training doctors for other parts of Queensland.