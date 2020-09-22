New doctor’s warm reception to Collinsville

Dr Sebastien Stephens will join Dr Myint Soe at the Collinsville Multipurpose Health Service. Picture: Scott Radford-Chisholm

Dr Sebastien Stephens will join Dr Myint Soe at the Collinsville Multipurpose Health Service. Picture: Scott Radford-Chisholm

COLLINSVILLE has finally secured a long-awaited second permanent doctor after years of campaigning.

Dr Sebastien Stephens will join Dr Myint Soe at the Collinsville Multipurpose Health Service.

Dr Stephens first visited Collinsville as a rural reliever in 2017 but wanted to develop his skills in trauma and orthopaedics before making the move permanent.

“Collinsville is a wonderful town,” Dr Stephens said.

“When I was here in 2017, I formed bonds with many, including our local community and our ambulance, police and health providers.

Dr Stephens said he looked forward to meeting the residents of Collinsville. Picture: Scott Radford-Chisholm

“Seeing patients from the day I arrived feels like I have just picked up where I left off.

“It’s incredible to feel you can make a difference in people’s lives.

“I haven’t felt that anywhere else.”

The community has already welcomed Dr Stephens with open arms when hospital groundsman Keith Illguth picked him up off the train in Bowen after last-minute car troubles meant he couldn’t drive up.

“To think someone would get up at 5.30am on a Sunday to meet me at the train with a smile and give me a lift was amazing,” he said.

“Keith took me shopping and then to a mate’s house who lent a bike to a complete stranger.

“That’s what being in a smaller community is all about.”

Mackay Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Jo Whitehead said it was great to have Dr Stephens on board after years of pushing for a second permanent doctor.

“While our many recruitment campaigns over many years have been frustrating it now seems in some way we have just had to wait for the right person,” she said.

He will be joined by his wife, a speech pathologist and their two children who are 5 years old and 21 months old.