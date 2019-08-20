New Epstein bombshell for Prince Andrew

Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York is caught up in a sex trafficking scandal surrounding American financier Jeffrey Epstein but denies a connection as new lurid details emerge. Picture: AFP

Prince Andrew attended naked pool parties and enjoyed massages from teen girls at Jeffrey Epstein's home, an ex-employee of the deceased paedophile has claimed.

According to sworn testimony by Juan Alessi, a former staff member at Epstein's Palm Beach mansion, the royal attended naked pool parties at the property, reported Variety in 2011.

The Sun reports that Mr Alessi also alleges that Andrew enjoyed massages by "a harem of adolescent girls," the report says.

The Prince has strongly denied claims of any impropriety with a spokesperson saying that "any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors is categorically untrue".

The allegations were part of a Florida civil suit which was seeking to overturn the convicted paedophile's 2008 plea bargain which saw him serve only 13 months in prison after having sex with a minor.

According to The Sun, explosive claims were made by Virginia Giuffre who alleges she was forced into being a "sex slave" by Epstein - who killed himself this month while awaiting trial for child sex trafficking charges.

According to Guiffre, 12-year-old children, from poor families, were flown in and molested by Epstein, reports The Telegraph.

They were then taken back to France the following day, she alleges.

She said: "The worst one that I heard from his own mouth was this pretty 12-year-old girls he had flown in for his birthday.

"It was a surprise birthday gift from one of his friends and they were from France. I did see them, I did meet them.

"Jeffrey bragged afterwards after he met them that they were 12-year-olds and flown over from France because they're really poor over there, and their parents needed the money or whatever the case is and they were absolutely free to stay and flew out."

The Daily Beast reported that there were three children, all aged 12, who were flown in for the alleged sex abuse.

Epstein was allowed to purchase two pairs of small-sized women's underpants while serving time at Palm Beach County Jail for soliciting a minor for sex, The Miami Herald reported.

In the same civil suit, filed by the Miami US attorney's office, it is alleged young girls from South America and Eastern Europe were recruited for sex with the paedophile.

And the Jerusalem Post reports many underage girls were seen entering Epstein's apartment in the heart of Paris.

The hedge fund manager was arrested in July at an airport in New Jersey after flying in from the French capital.

It has been reported that Epstein visited Paris 11 times in the last year.

A royal scandal surrounds Prince Andrew and his friendship with the disgraced financier. Picture: Supplied

PRINCE ANDREW 'APPALLED' BY EPSTEIN ABUSE CLAIMS

Britain's Prince Andrew has said he was "appalled" by allegations of sexual abuse surrounding Jeffrey Epstein after a video was released purporting to show him at the home of the convicted paedophile in 2010.

"The Duke of York has been appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged crimes," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday.

"His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behaviour is abhorrent," the statement said.

The grainy video published by the Mail on Sunday claims to show the prince waving goodbye to a woman as she leaves Epstein's New York mansion in 2010.

Epstein had pleaded guilty in 2008 to procuring for prostitution a girl under the age of 18 and served 13 months in prison before being released on probation.

Jeffrey Epstein served 13 months in prison and registered as a sex offender after which video shows Prince Andrew visiting him. Picture: New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP

The video was the latest in a string of revelations about Prince Andrew's friendship with Epstein in British tabloids.

The Mail on Monday said the prince had hosted Epstein and a young model at Balmoral, Queen Elizabeth II's home in Scotland, in 1999 at a time when the monarch may have been in residence.

He's said to have personally welcomed the disgraced financier and his entourage - including a model in her 20s - to the castle in 1999.

He also reportedly hosted Epstein at Sandringham, another royal residence in eastern England, a year later.

Speaking anonymously, the woman told the Daily Mail how the party stayed overnight at the 52-bedroom royal estate.

They even spent the following day being entertained in the grounds in late summer or early autumn - when the Queen was likely to have been in residence.

Epstein was found dead on August 10 in a federal jail in Manhattan as he awaited trial charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.

Virginia Giuffre says Jeffrey Epstein began abusing her sexually when she was 16 and that she had sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17. Picture: Supplied

A coroner ruled that he committed suicide by hanging.

Over the years, the financier hobnobbed with politicians, socialites and celebrities, including Donald Trump before he was president, and Bill Clinton.

Virginia Giuffre - previously Virginia Roberts - one of Epstein's alleged victims, has testified that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew in London when she was 17. She said she had sex with him again in New York and on Epstein's private island in the Caribbean.

But the allegations were struck from the record by a US judge in 2015, who said the "lurid details" were not needed to decide a civil case concerning Epstein.

Buckingham Palace has repeatedly and strenuously denied the claims, calling them "false and without foundation".

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew following church on August 11, 2019 in Aberdeenshire. The Palace has denied Andrew’s involvement in Jeffrey Epstein’s paedophile ring. Picture: Getty Images

Prince Andrew briefly referred to the allegations at the Davos annual meeting in 2015, saying: "I wish to reiterate and reaffirm the statements already made on my behalf by Buckingham Palace. My focus is my work."

The prince was Britain's special representative for international trade and investment for 10 years until 2011, when he gave up the post following intense scrutiny over his relationships with Epstein and other controversial figures.

The Sun reported that Sarah Ferguson took a "panicked" Andrew to Spain for a holiday after he cut short his break at Balmoral.

Royal insiders have revealed Andrew, 59, is starting to "s*** himself" over renewed attention after Epstein's death in a New York jail while awaiting trial for sex ­trafficking.

Sources insist Sarah Ferguson intends to show support for her ex-husband publicly - and wants to secure their renewed romantic relationship.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who took Andrew away to Spain to escape the scrutiny surrounding the Epstein sex trafficking allegations, according to royal insiders. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty Images

The insider explained: "The Duchess insisted she go on holiday with the Duke to look after him and show the world she stands by him.

"The Duke has been fairly relaxed up to now, he's starting to s*** himself.

"It's become the biggest story in the world and he's at the heart of the coverage."

The prince has vigorously denied any wrongdoing.

A Palace spokesman said: "This relates to proceedings in the United States, to which The Duke of York is not a party. Any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors is categorically untrue.

"It is emphatically denied that The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation."

The new court documents also revealed the testimony of a second accuser, Johanna Sjoberg, who said that Prince Andrew groped her at a party at Epstein's New York mansion in 2001, and made sexual advancesto her and Virginia Giuffre with a "Spitting Images" puppet that looked like him.

- With The Sun.