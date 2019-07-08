NEW ERA: Airlie Beach icons rebranded

The new name of the Coral Sea Marina Resort will come into effect on July 1.

The new name of the Coral Sea Marina Resort will come into effect on July 1. RIPTIDE CREATIVE

Two Airlie Beach tourist icons have been officially rebranded as Coral Sea Marina | Resort following last year's merger.

Coral Sea Resort and Abell Point Marina have formally taken on their new joint identity after the resort was purchased by marina owner Paul Darrouzet.

Upgrades are now scheduled for the 77-room boutique hotel to bring the resort into line with the marina's premium offerings.

Mr Darrouzet, who bought the resort last year, has previously invested more than $30 million in the marina and will now focus on improving the hotel facilities.

A spokesperson said the hotel's arrival plaza, reception, pool and restaurant areas would be spruced up later this year.

"The hotel will close for five weeks in November for refurbishment and during this time training and development programs will be introduced for employees to further integrate the newly merged team of 93 employees,” she said.

The marina resort is the gateway to the Whitsunday Islands and Great Barrier Reef, with up to 80 per cent of water-based tourism operating from there.

It has 520 wet berths that can accommodate boats up to 80m long, 77 hotel rooms, two oceanfront restaurants, a private dining gazebo, a floating customer lounge with business centre and spa room, a fitness room, private jetty, 25 metre pool, two 200-seat function rooms, two helipads and the soon-to-be complete 2.5 hectare Coral Sea Gardens.

Coral Sea Marina | Resort general manager Kate Purdie said she was delighted to be at the helm of the new tourism facility.

"The integration and rebrand of the marina and the hotel has been seamless, which is a true testament to months of hard work, dedication and preparation,” she said.

"We are now the only mainland, waterfront destination resort in the region, with accommodation on water and on shore, a multitude of award-winning marine tourism opportunities, shopping, dining and daily health and fitness activities.”

Ms Purdie said the hotel upgrades and completion of the new gardens would be finished just in time for the new year.

Brisbane creative company Nick Did This worked with the resort on the new branding and logo which incorporates three elements of the Marina | Resort precinct: the coral sea, the parkland and the marine activities.