Brand new era as Times goes premium

The Whitsunday Times home page, which is also powered by news from the Bowen Independent and Whitsunday Coast Guardian, has gone premium today.

THERE'S been a news revolution in the Whitsundays during the past six months: the Whitsunday Times website has more than doubled its weekly audience as online growth has gone into overdrive.

And, on the back of our audience's clear move into the online space, from today we're going to offer our readers even more great digital content, both locally, state-wide and nationally.

Yes, you'll need to pay online for the first time to access the best local, state and national stories, but from today, for the introductory price of just $3 a week, not only can you read everything happening throughout the Whitsundays, but everything our State's leading metropolitan paper, The Courier-Mail, has to offer.

It's the greatest change in our offering during the proud history of our three mastheads, the Whitsunday Times, Whitsunday Coast Guardian and Bowen Independent.

But business models change; and putting out three newspapers, alongside a website that averages 70,000 page views a week, is no cheap exercise.

So to match the digital surge, we will today implement a Premium online subscription model to access the best journalism, locally, state-wide and nationally.

And many more stories are written than are able to be printed in our paper, which will continue to be delivered free of charge within Cannonvale, Airlie Beach, Jubilee Pocket, Mandalay and Shute Harbour.

Importantly, the community will still have free online access to vital information, such as weather warnings, road closures, missing children reports and other issues where public safety may be at risk.

Classifieds and real estate listings online will also remain free to access.

Whitsunday Times has supported the Whitsundays for 38 years, while the Whitsunday Coast Guardian and Bowen Independent boast rich histories stretching back more than a century.

We hope you continue to support our journalism.