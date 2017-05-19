New estate 'the best' in Whitsunday living

Principal of PRDnationwide Whitsunday, Christie Leet with an attendee of the barbecue breakfast last week at Funnel Bay.

A NEW estate coming to Funnel Bay has captured the attention of builders and buyers as 'the best' in Whitsunday living.

Last week, a number of premier local builders and PRDnationwide Whitsunday sales agents came together for a barbeque breakfast on the site, allowing them to view the growing progress of The Beaches, consisting of beachfront lots currently available at Funnel Bay.

Builders from Icon Homes, Hamilton Real Homes, Moloko Homes, GJ Gardner Homes, McNeill Building and Red Emperor Construction were so impressed they have come together to create a new 'Beach Hut Lane', with nine state-of-the-art house and land packages, each of which boasts its own 50sq m boat storage facility.

PRDnationwide Whitsunday's Project Sales and Marketing Support, Suzie Griffiths, said there were a number of factors which made Beach Hut Lane desirable.

"It's surrounded by Conway National Park and the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park," Ms Griffiths said.

"It's surrounded by nature and yet it's just six minutes from Airlie (Beach)."

And with Funnel Bay a popular location for locals and visitors, Ms Griffiths said there would be no restrictions to beach access.

Martin Gartrell and Ross McNeill from McNeill Builders said they were "really happy and proud" to be associated with the Funnel Bay development.

"We think it's easily the best views in the Whitsundays and we're looking forward to some new designs built by some quality trades," they said.

Development is set to begin at the end of 2017, with homes expected to be occupied by 2018, Ms Griffiths said.

Meanwhile with early stages of Lot 1 'Mission' well underway, momentum has continued at Funnel Bay, where a number of lots are now under contract and plenty of interest has been expressed.

The development of the newest estate at Funnel Bay. contributed

PRDnationwide Whitsunday Principal Christie Leet told the team at last week's breakfast more developments would be announced in coming months.

Ms Griffiths said developments would include 189 apartments and 39 land spots in a new suburb.

"(The estate) will have recreational areas (and) one of the apartment complexes will have a pool which will be available for public use," she said.

"Part of the development is making public access to the beach much easier.

"We'll be putting in a car park to make it easy for locals."

Ms Griffiths said the development would bring plenty of local jobs to the area with the use of local trades.

For information on the house and land packages available at Beach Hut Lane call PRDnationwide Whitsunday on 4946 2000.