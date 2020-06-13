New exhibition puts region’s backyard on display

Whitsunday artist Jessa Lloyd will take part in an exhibition next year exploring people’s connection with place and the environment.

IMAGES of the beautiful Whitsundays backdrop have been spread far and wide across the country, but a new art exhibition will challenge residents to think about what it means to live on the doorstep of the Great Barrier Reef.

The exhibition, titled ‘(Re)Action: States of Change’, is set the hit the Whitsundays in 2021 and will explore each artist’s unique connection to place.

It will incorporate sculpture, paint, print, photography, virtual reality and digital projections in a bid to merge art and science.

Central to the exhibitions purpose is examining how people interact with the unique coastal environments of the region and the impact this has on marine life.

One of the contributing artists, Jessa Lloyd, said the exhibition would challenge viewers to reconsider the way they interpret the world around them.

“I’m hoping to generate a sense reverence and awe and wonder and belonging to our place and the reef up here and to articulate important environmental considerations in doing so,” she said.

The exhibition will also feature community workshops and ‘floor talks’ that will allow the community to ask questions and discover the inspiration behind the art.

Funding for part of the exhibition will come from the Regional Arts Development Fund in partnership with Whitsunday Regional Council.

In this weeks’ council meeting, councillors unanimously agreed to contribute $7,590 toward the project.

The exhibition will be shown in Mackay before travelling to the Coral Sea Marina precinct next year.

The artists involved have also pushed to extend the exhibition throughout Queensland in what Ms Lloyd said would “bring a special and unique visual response to our own place to a broader Queensland audience.”

Ms Lloyd hoped the exhibition would provide an alternative way for people to view complex scientific problems such as global warming and climate change in a creative and accessible way.

“I believe that art has an incredible power to evoke an emotive response, for instance you could take a pic of something or paint it, and sometimes that space between a recording and a creation then makes way for people to feel emotion and connect,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to producing some works that are beautiful and thought provoking.”