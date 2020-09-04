New ‘eye-catching’ Telstra store arrives in Mackay

TELSTRA is officially opening its brand new store at Caneland Central today promising to “showcase the future of technology”.

It is one of eight stores being rolled out across Queensland this year.

Store manager Suzanne Williams said the new store was almost twice the size of their old Caneland store with bigger consultation areas.

“I have no doubt Mackay customers will very much enjoy the new open-plan environment of our Telstra store and (I) thank them for their patience while we completed the work,” Ms Williams said.

Telstra Regional General Manager Rachel Cliffe said the Mackay store was fit out with Telstra’s latest gadgets and products to keep customers connected and thriving.

“There is a dedicated lounge for customers to experience how entertainment and smart home products could fit into their own homes, as well as a workshop where our friendly staff are on hand to answer tricky tech questions face-to-face,” Ms Cliffe said.

The store is open from 9am.