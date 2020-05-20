Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mackay Hospital and Health Service board chair Tim Mulherin, outside the Mackay Base Hospital.
Mackay Hospital and Health Service board chair Tim Mulherin, outside the Mackay Base Hospital.
Health

New face joins Mackay hospital board

Melanie Whiting
20th May 2020 9:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW face will join the Mackay Hospial and Health Board.

Helen Caruso has been appointed to the board, while chair Tim Mulherin and all other remaining members will retain their positions.

Health Minister Steven Miles welcomed the news.

“Mrs Caruso is an excellent addition to the board, bringing enormous local knowledge and financial expertise,” he said.

More stories:

Health service expansions to cut patient travel

Push to open life-changing facility in Mackay for first time

Critical paediatric care offered in Mackay for first time

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said it was a testament to the board’s past success and ability to work together that it was able to provide continuity.

The Mackay Hospital and Health Board, effective from May 18, is as follows:

  • Timothy Mulherin (Chair)
  • Helen Caruso
  • Dr David Aprile
  • Darryl Camilleri
  • Suzanne Brown
  • Professor Richard Murray
  • Leeanne Heaton
  • Adrienne Barnett
  • Dr Elissa Hatherly

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

The 16 boards throughout Queensland are responsible under the Hospital and Health Boards Act 2011 for local performance of their health service and the delivery of public health services within their communities.

julieanne gilbert mp mackay hospital and health services qldpol tim mulherin
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP investigated over trip during COVID-19 lockdown

        premium_icon MP investigated over trip during COVID-19 lockdown

        Politics Police will probe whether Whitsundays MP Jason Costigan's trip to a locked-down town last week was essential travel, after it angered residents.

        Whitsunday flight return remains up in the air

        premium_icon Whitsunday flight return remains up in the air

        News As restrictions begin to ease there are several questions over when flights will...

        Tourist parks face uncertainty without grey nomads

        premium_icon Tourist parks face uncertainty without grey nomads

        News Bowen caravan parks will soon be able to welcome guests but, without the Grey Nomad...

        Ultimate adventure in Airlie Beach

        premium_icon Ultimate adventure in Airlie Beach

        News Twenty lucky people will experience some of Queensland’s best youth experiences in...