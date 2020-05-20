New face joins Mackay hospital board

Mackay Hospital and Health Service board chair Tim Mulherin, outside the Mackay Base Hospital.

A NEW face will join the Mackay Hospial and Health Board.

Helen Caruso has been appointed to the board, while chair Tim Mulherin and all other remaining members will retain their positions.

Health Minister Steven Miles welcomed the news.

“Mrs Caruso is an excellent addition to the board, bringing enormous local knowledge and financial expertise,” he said.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said it was a testament to the board’s past success and ability to work together that it was able to provide continuity.

The Mackay Hospital and Health Board, effective from May 18, is as follows:

Timothy Mulherin (Chair)

Helen Caruso

Dr David Aprile

Darryl Camilleri

Suzanne Brown

Professor Richard Murray

Leeanne Heaton

Adrienne Barnett

Dr Elissa Hatherly

The 16 boards throughout Queensland are responsible under the Hospital and Health Boards Act 2011 for local performance of their health service and the delivery of public health services within their communities.