Menu
Login
NEW GM: Kate Purdie is the new general manager of Abell Point Marina.
NEW GM: Kate Purdie is the new general manager of Abell Point Marina.
News

New face of Abell Point

Jessica Lamb
by
17th Apr 2018 2:52 PM

KATE Purdie has replaced Luke McCaul as Abell Point Marina's public face as she begins her new position as general manager.

Ms Purdie brings 20 years of management experience to the role, having served as vice president of several multinational media corporations.

After recently moving to the Whitsundays, Ms Purdie said she originally fell in love with the Great Barrier Reef region when studying at Bond University on the Gold Coast in 1995.

"Abell Point Marina is a paradise within paradise.

With impeccable facilities, a vibrant atmosphere and world-class customer service in a location of unparalleled natural beauty, the marina is primed to attract a growing base of international clientele,” she said.

"I am proud to be joining Australia's 'Marina of the Year' at such an exciting time.”

Having led the business through the redevelopment, outgoing GM Luke McCaul relocates to explore new opportunities in the marine and superyacht sectors.

"The last five years have been challenging and rewarding in equal measures,” he said.

"To have worked together with Paul Darrouzet (marina owner) and the team at Abell Point to create a world-class destination marina has been an absolute pleasure.

"I am excited about the future and am extremely confident Kate will achieve the marina's international business vision.”

abell point marina general manager kate purdie
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Funny mums get real at the Reef

    Funny mums get real at the Reef

    News A two-and-a-half year drought will come to an end when comedians Ellen Briggs and Mandy Nolan bring their 'Women Like Us' tour to Airlie.

    • 18th Apr 2018 4:53 PM
    Whitsunday Council worker pushes limits to raise awareness

    Whitsunday Council worker pushes limits to raise awareness

    News Pushing a mum of three to her limits to raise awareness.

    • 18th Apr 2018 4:42 PM
    Whitsunday dancers on show to Australia

    Whitsunday dancers on show to Australia

    News Petite dancers on show at superboats festival.

    • 18th Apr 2018 4:38 PM
    Doggy daycare centre for pampered pooches

    Doggy daycare centre for pampered pooches

    News No pussys allowed at Pongo's Unleashed.

    • 18th Apr 2018 4:28 PM

    Local Partners