New face of Abell Point

NEW GM: Kate Purdie is the new general manager of Abell Point Marina.

KATE Purdie has replaced Luke McCaul as Abell Point Marina's public face as she begins her new position as general manager.

Ms Purdie brings 20 years of management experience to the role, having served as vice president of several multinational media corporations.

After recently moving to the Whitsundays, Ms Purdie said she originally fell in love with the Great Barrier Reef region when studying at Bond University on the Gold Coast in 1995.

"Abell Point Marina is a paradise within paradise.

With impeccable facilities, a vibrant atmosphere and world-class customer service in a location of unparalleled natural beauty, the marina is primed to attract a growing base of international clientele,” she said.

"I am proud to be joining Australia's 'Marina of the Year' at such an exciting time.”

Having led the business through the redevelopment, outgoing GM Luke McCaul relocates to explore new opportunities in the marine and superyacht sectors.

"The last five years have been challenging and rewarding in equal measures,” he said.

"To have worked together with Paul Darrouzet (marina owner) and the team at Abell Point to create a world-class destination marina has been an absolute pleasure.

"I am excited about the future and am extremely confident Kate will achieve the marina's international business vision.”