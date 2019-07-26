New faces at Proserpine State High School

WHITSUNDAYS WELCOME: Guilhem Destriau from France and Anna Zanin from Italy are on a 10-week exchange at Proserpine State High School.

TWO international faces have joined the ranks at Proserpine State High School.

Guilhem Destriau, 15, from Paris, France, and Anna Zanin, 16, from Venice, Italy, are on a 10-week exchange.

Anna's school - Liceo Classico Europeo Marco Foscarini - is the oldest high school in Venice.

Back in her native Italy, Anna's favourite subject is science, but she finds maths difficult.

Here in Australia, she's finding the maths a lot easier.

"At home I am bad at maths but here it is simple, so I really like it,” she said.

Guilhem aspires to be an aeronautical engineer when he finishes school, and he wanted to come to Australia on exchange to improve his English.

Just like Anna, he is finding maths in Australia easier than in France but he is finding English "very very difficult”.

"At the moment we are talking about Shakespeare, and I don't understand the old English,” he said.

Students at Proserpine State High School incorporate technology into their learning, something which has been a new experience for Anna.

"In Italy, we sometimes take notes with computers but I'm at a school where we learn Greek and Latin and it's all writing,” she said.

Guilhem said the majority of his learning was done with technology which was often more practical and enabled him to get more work done.

"When you're in an exam it can be difficult, as you have to write when you're not used to it,” he said.

Both students are settling into the lifestyle the Whitsundays has to offer, and are looking forward to getting out to see the world-famous Great Barrier Reef with their host families.

The pair are doing the exchange during their summer break and when they go back to Europe will begin a new school year, with Anna heading into Year 11 and Guilhem commencing Year 10.

Both students said Australian students get more choice when it comes to deciding what subjects they wish to pursue - in Italy and France most subjects are compulsory.

"In Italy we study 15 subjects,” Anna said.