New team to take over Bowen outside school hours care

CARE: Kidz on the Beach Director Lee Trenow and Kidz on the Beach teacher Anna Woodhouse are looking forward to being able to provide outside school hours care to Bowen after the closure of the Beach Hut at Queens Beach State School.

CARE: Kidz on the Beach Director Lee Trenow and Kidz on the Beach teacher Anna Woodhouse are looking forward to being able to provide outside school hours care to Bowen after the closure of the Beach Hut at Queens Beach State School. Jordan Gilliland

A NEW Outside School Hours Care provider in Bowen has been sourced, providing relief for Bowen families just in time for the school holidays.

Education Minister Grace Grace officially announced last week that Kidz on the Beach had been chosen to take over and operate an OSHC service at Queens Beach State School after former provider The Beach Hut announced in October it would stop operating.

Kidz on the Beach had been chosen following a formal procurement process and will start operating on Monday, 16 December.

Kidz on the Beach teacher Anna Woodhouse said they were excited to take on the new challenge and felt it necessary after the concern from the community when the initial Beach Hut closure was announced.

"With such a need in the community need, and so much feedback we felt like we had to do it," Mrs Woodhouse said.

"It's been a hard year for childcare in Bowen so we're very happy and proud to be able to help some of the problems be alleviated."

Kidz on the Beach will be working out of the current Beach Hut premises to provide their OSHC services.

The organisation will use their deep understanding of early child learning and development to provide 'quality interactions, relationships and education'.

"We use an Italian teaching philosophy called reggio emilia, which uses a lot of art, construction and hands on approaches," Mrs Woodhouse said.

"A lot of the families have approached us and said they're not after big ticket items, they're really after great interactions.

"It will be an age appropriate learning and care experience using everything we have learnt at Kidz on the Beach."

Kidz on the Beach director Lee Trenow said the supervisor who would look after the OSHC, Jodie Bazzo, had been in the industry for almost a decade and was looking forward to the new challenge.

She said with care starting from next week, and more than 20 children already signed up, the help of both the Queens Beach State School and the P & C has been invaluable.

Education Minister Grace Grace said her department has been working closely with the Queens Beach State School P&C and Kidz on the Beach to arrange the transfer process.

"I am very happy we have been able to provide the parents of Bowen with some certainty heading into the holiday break," she said.

Ms Grace said OSHC is a valuable service for families.

"I didn't want to see working parents scrambling to find care for their children so close to the end of the school term, so I'm glad we could find a solution," she said.

"OSHC services are a much-needed support for families in providing a safe and fun environment for children before and after school and during school holidays."