New facility to provide so much more than a respite service

AN ENTERPRISING couple has set up a new respite accommodation facility that will include music, water aerobics, pamper sessions and outings as part of its offering.

Tracy Watts is a National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) registered provider and managing director of Respite Accommodation & Disability Support Services (RADS) Whitsunday.

After recognising the difficulty of finding somewhere nice for a loved one to stay for short-term respite, Tracy and her husband Aaron bought the former Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall property.

Situated on half-an-acre at Mount Julian, near Myrtle Creek, the building has been turned into a respite accommodation facility, which they anticipate will provide a much-needed service to the community.

Mrs Watts, who has formal training in individual support and disability, and in aged care as an Assistant in Nursing, said the couple had a clear vision of what they want to achieve.

“After working in the care industry, we have seen a need for a more personalised and consistent service,” she said.

“We want to provide access to activities and offer capacity-building opportunities for clients to enjoy a fulfilling life with a sense of achievement and purpose, and to have fun and enjoy their stay with us.”

RADS Whitsunday not only provides a place where clients and NDIS participants can go for regular short breaks, respite and holidays stays, but it also provides one-on-one day support and life skills training.

Outings and day trips are also a regular part of the service - including fishing, boating, crabbing, golf, jetskiing, kayaking and camping - making the most of the beautiful part of the world we live in, Mrs Watts said.

Mrs Watts spent many years as a professional singer and guitarist, and enjoys giving clients the opportunity to perform using professional equipment.

“Music is a great therapy for everyone,” she said. “We hope to have many evenings with clients around the fire pit playing guitar during the cooler months.

“My training as an aqua aerobics instructor means we can offer water-based exercise programs using the heated swim spa, and my skills as a former hairdresser mean I can give a few haircare and manicure lessons to the clients, as well as pamper sessions.”

Husband Aaron, meanwhile, has had a career change from earthmoving and project management, undertaking his Certificate 3 in individual support/disability to come on board with the project.

“Aaron will be sharing not only his fantastic culinary skills - he is quite the chef – but also running workshops including metalwork, woodwork, furniture restoration projects and pushbike maintenance,” Mrs Watts said.

There is also a games room with activities such as table tennis, pool and board games, and an arts and crafts room where pottery, beading, jewellery-making, mosaics and sewing are on offer.

The couple aim to provide a high level of care, safety and support at the new facility, as well as fun.