New festival will make a splash despite restrictions

Toni Childs will headline Tunes in the Marina next month.

MUSIC festivals on land may be a long way away, but event organisers in the Whitsundays have come up with a slightly more aquatic format for future gigs.

On Saturday 25 July, a new festival will hit town, taking advantage of the region’s love of all things on the water.

Tunes in the Marina is the creative solution to coronavirus restrictions where seven acts will take to the stage on the back of a Cruise Whitsundays ferry stationed in Port of Airlie.

They will perform to festivalgoers watching on from the comfort of a Mantra Boathouse Apartment balcony or a table at La Marina.

Headlining the unique event is Emmy award-winning singer-songwriter Toni Childs.

The water stage will be warmed up by six other artists from across the region including Matty Rogers, Jade Holland, Kieran and Kaedan McCarthy, Gypsy Soul, Sam McCann and Matt Angell.

Event organiser Gavin Butlin said the festival may be the first of its kind in Australia and potentially the world.

“People are itching to get out and see some lives music and see their friends,” he said.

“This is a way we can do it without breaking any laws.”

Mr Butlin hoped the debut event would be the start of a series of on-water musical events and floated the idea of a country, reggae and blues instalment.

Tickets are available through Mantra Boathouse Apartments but Mr Butlin said festivalgoers would have to get in quick because tickets were already in hot demand.

Two-night accommodation packages are available with a balcony view over the performance starting at $1,150.

VIP tickets that will provide access to the balcony of the retail section at La Marina are limited to 100 people and are on sale for $120 each.

All bookings can be made by phoning 4841 4800.

The festival will kick off at noon on July 25 and continue through to 6pm.