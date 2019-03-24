Menu
ON SHOW: Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan with one of the Queensland flags donated to Airlie Beach/Whitsunday RSL Sub-Branch members Joan and Bill Rose.
News

New flags help RSL members show state pride

by Monique Preston
24th Mar 2019 2:00 PM

TWO new Queensland flags will take pride of place at the Airlie Beach/Whitsunday RSL Sub-Branch after being donated to the group.

Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan donated the flags last week to replace one that was more than 20 years old and was starting to fade and become worn around the edges.

Airlie Beach/Whitsunday RSL Sub-Branch deputy president Bill Rose was pleased to receive the new flags, which will be brought out for commemoration events, such as Anzac Day. One will be carried in marches and the other will be at the cenotaph on special occasions.

When the flags are not being used for days of remembrance, they will be on display at the sub-branch's clubrooms in Cannonvale.

"We're naturally proud to have the new flag and what it represents,” Mr Rose said.

"When we parade in public, it gives us a look of caring and respecting our state and where we come from.”

Whitsunday Times

