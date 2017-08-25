New friendships made

SIXTEEN French teenagers travelling on a summer camp "pleasantly surprised” Whitsunday Christian College students with a visit on Thursday last week.

The students mingled with their foreign guests with a "speed dating” session, with students given two minutes to chat to one of the exchange students at a time before moving on to the next partner.

English skills were put to the test for the French students, with Whitsunday Christian College students only able to offer a polite "Bonjour” in French.

Nonetheless, this did not dissuade the French and local students, as lively conversations ensued and fresh new friendships formed.

The students further expanded on their cultural ties, singing the Australian and French national anthems and clashing in a unique France v Australia soccer game.

Despite a tight and competitive game unfolding, the French proved to have the upper hand and won the game.

The visit and cultural activities were described as a "wonderful” experience for everyone involved.

The French visitors started their trip in Cairns before stopping in Townsville and Airlie Beach.

Following the Whitsunday trip, the tourists are returning north to Cape Tribulation before travelling to Cairns ahead of their flight home.