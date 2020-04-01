New general manager appointed for Abbot Point

Abbot Point coal port of Australia, situated 25 kilometres north of Bowen, Queensland. photos showing magnetite not coal.

A NEW general manager has been appointed for Adani's Abbott Point Coal Terminal following the resignation of its previous CEO earlier in the year.

Abbot Point Operations today announced the appointment of Allan Brown as the new general manager of port operations. He will start in the role on April 14, and be on site from April 19.

Mr Brown takes over the top job after previous Abbot Point CEO, Dwayne Freeman, announced his resignation in January.

Adani Infrastructure CEO, Trista Brohier, said Mr Brown came with a long list of experience in senior management roles and would support the business moving forwards. .

NEW FACE: Allan Brown has been appointed the new general manager of Abbot Point Operations.

"Allan joins our business with a wealth of experience in senior leadership roles from

Gladstone Ports Corporation and most recently Newcrest Mining Limited," he said.

"With a strong background in transformation, ports and asset management, Allan is well

positioned to support the growth of our business in the future."

Acting port operations general manager Samantha Evans has now been appointed senior manager of approval and infrastructure.

"I would like to thank Samantha Evans for acting in the general manager port operations role and for her hard work and contribution during this time of transition," Mr Brohier said.

"Samantha will be reporting to me and will be a member of the Adani Infrastructure Group Executive Leadership team."