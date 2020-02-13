New glamping experience headed for the Whitsundays

A NEW accommodation experience is set to be developed near Preston that will combine the luxury and comfort of a hotel with the unrivalled eco-experience of camping.

Zoolodgeica will be a luxury glamping, or glamorous camping, experience on the outskirts of Conway National Park and will provide guests with the best of the surrounding landscape without forfeiting creature comforts.

The accommodation will include nature-based activities with resident zoologist, Alastair Lyon, who also happens to be one half of the brains behind the project.

The other half, Jessica Aldred, said the couple were excited to begin the project and hoped it would give both locals and tourists a unique accommodation experience.

“Down in New South Wales and Victoria, glamping has really taken off,” she said.

“It’s becoming a huge thing in Australia and we know both domestic and international travellers find it really appealing.

“We’ve even been talking to people locally and they say (they) want to try out camping with the family but they don’t have that gear.

“They want to experience the sounds and sites of camping but don’t want to sleep in a sleeping bag on the ground or deal with rain.

“We’re excited that we can bring like this to the Whitsundays.”

The idea for Zoolodgeica came when Ms Aldred was serving in Afghanistan where she worked in public affairs for the defence force.

“I was out in Afghanistan and towards the end of my deployment I rang home and said ‘I think I’m going to get out when I get back’,” she said.

Mr Lyon also worked in the defence force and with his background in zoology, the pair decided to pack up their life in Sydney and drive north.

Their interest in nature and the environment lead then lead them into the development and after travelling through the Whitsundays they found the ideal location to make their idea a reality.

The site where Zoolodgeica will be developed. Image: Supplied.

The Zoolodgeica site on Evans Rd in Preston used to be a small golf course and so as part of the development, Ms Aldred said the couple would replenish the land with native flora.

“As part of our passion from conservation and the environment, we’re rehabilitating the site and working with the local landcare groups and their ecologists,” she said.

“We’re hoping to bring the site back to what’s expected from the native vegetation.”

The couple have so far planted 200 plants of a total 1800 and hoped they could continue to work with local environmental organisations to continue restoring the land.

The development is set to include four glamping tents equipped with a king- or queen-sized bed, private ensuite, self-contained kitchen, claw foot bath and private deck with a barbecue.

Zoolodgeica will also provide guests with an insight into the unique wildlife of the Whitsundays and Ms Aldred said the couple were excited show off the region’s beauty in a different way.

“Glamping is a really good way to share wildlife and nature with people,” she said.

“It will feel like a hotel room with beautiful canvas walls and nature just there.

“But it’s not just the glamping tents, it’s also about the activities we’ll have on our site.

“We will have spotlighting tours and talks about what the animals are, and as part of that when we identify animals we’ll be recording, logging and providing that data to universities and ongoing science projects.

“We’re really trying to get that full experience- luxury glamping and enjoying their surrounds- but then they also get to contribute to something bigger.”

The couple will live in a separate residence on site and Ms Lyon hoped Zoolodgeica would be up and running in the next six months provided all council documents were finalised.