Menu
Login

New Golden Bridge hands in Vietnam has everyone talking
Travel

New Golden Bridge hands in Vietnam has everyone talking

by Kate Schneider
3rd Aug 2018 9:07 AM

An incredible new attraction has opened in Vietnam and it has everyone talking.

The breathtaking Golden Bridge simply looks too impressive and otherworldly to be real. Perched 1400m above sea level in the Ba Na hills, the gold-coloured walkway appears to be held up with two "giant hands".

The 150m-long walkway opened to the public in June. Designed by TA Landscape Architecture, it's part of a $2 billion investment to lure more tourists.

"We designed the skeleton of the hands and covered them with steel meshes," a company spokesman told Bored Panda.

"Then we finished with fibreglass and added the theming on it. The entire construction of the bridge took about a year."

Golden Bridge, Vietnam. Picture: TA Landscape Architecture
Golden Bridge, Vietnam. Picture: TA Landscape Architecture

 

A design image of the bridge. Picture: TA Landscape Architecture
A design image of the bridge. Picture: TA Landscape Architecture

The country currently attracts 1.5 million visitors a year.

Many called the structure "amazing", "stunning" and a "work of art". Others likened it to something straight out of Lord of the Rings.

"The most awe-inspiring sculpture you've ever seen," one Twitter user said.

Wow! Picture: @smashpop
Wow! Picture: @smashpop

However not everyone is thrilled; It has even been called "ludicrous".

Another Twitter user said: "Not impressive, people like to be touchy touchy with nature and ruin the ecosystem."

Some may suggest to simply build a bridge and, well, you know how the rest of the saying goes …

Not everyone is thrilled. Picture: TA Landscape Architecture
Not everyone is thrilled. Picture: TA Landscape Architecture

 

It turned out quite similar to what the designers hoped. Picture: TA Landscape Architecture
It turned out quite similar to what the designers hoped. Picture: TA Landscape Architecture

And will it give a hand to the local tourism? Only time will tell, but it has definitely sparked interest globally.

 

Will it give the tourism industry a hand? Picture: TA Landscape Architecture
Will it give the tourism industry a hand? Picture: TA Landscape Architecture

 

Vietnam wants tourists. Picture: TA Landscape Architecture
Vietnam wants tourists. Picture: TA Landscape Architecture

 

It’s like a walkway to the clouds. Picture: TA Landscape Architecture
It’s like a walkway to the clouds. Picture: TA Landscape Architecture

 

Pretty spectacular views. Picture: TA Landscape Architecture
Pretty spectacular views. Picture: TA Landscape Architecture

 

Hi there … Picture: TA Landscape Architecture
Hi there … Picture: TA Landscape Architecture
editors picks golden bridge hands travel attraction travel-international vietnam

Top Stories

    Executive 'wellness' resort planned for Hydeaway Bay

    Executive 'wellness' resort planned for Hydeaway Bay

    News A NEW wellness resort marketed at stressed executives, including 10 beach-side cabanas, sporting facilities and a cafe is planned for Hydeaway Bay.

    • 3rd Aug 2018 11:47 AM
    Department confirms croc sighting in Mullers Lagoon

    Department confirms croc sighting in Mullers Lagoon

    News Department confirms croc sighting in Mullers Lagoon.

    • 3rd Aug 2018 10:44 AM
    Street parade a highlight at the 2018 Reef Festival

    Street parade a highlight at the 2018 Reef Festival

    News Street parade a highlight at the 2018 Reef Festival.

    Charity helicopter safari returns with $25k in tow

    Charity helicopter safari returns with $25k in tow

    News Charity helicopter safari returns with $25k in tow

    Local Partners