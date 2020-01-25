New gym offers different approach to getting fit

Base 52 features a rock climbing wall and ninja rig as well as functional fitness classes every week day. Image: Supplied

THE word ‘gym’ can trigger a collective groan from people who have attempted to commit to pumping iron and squeezing into lycra many times over.

But owners of the Whitsunday’s newest gym, Base 51, promised their approach to getting fit is less frustrating and more functional.

The gym opened just after New Year and runs five high-intensity classes every weekday that could see participants scaling up the rock-climbing wall one minute and doing push ups the next.

Owner of Base 51 Simon Lee said the workouts were different to any others offered in the region.

“You get that extra push in the workouts more than old school classes where you’re just following the instructor,” he said.

“Functional fitness is about everyday movement patterns, not just bicep curls.

“And you’re never doing the same thing twice.

“On the weekend we run a battlefield class that’s a combination of the whole weeks workouts with a live DJ to pump you along which is a good way to start the weekend.”

Base 52 owner Simon Lee said the new gym is not like traditional gyms, instead offering high-intensity functional classes with a personalised touch. Image: Supplied

Classes are guided by two personal trainers and encourage competitive spirit by tracking each individual’s heart rate and calories burnt that are displayed on screen in front of the class.

Base 51 also caters for people with a preference for solo work outs with six lifting platforms, free weights and a range of gym equipment that is accessible around the clock.

Mr Lee believed that all this plus a ninja rig set up, kids creche and rock-climbing wall would turn even the most uncommitted gym-goers into regular customers in now time.

“The team training is probably the new thing that sets us apart,” he said.

“It’s a bit more sustainable and allows you to work out longer term without doing damage to your body.”