New health and fitness business to help get town moving

COUPLE Stephen and June Miller are on a mission to "get Proserpine moving” after opening a new fitness centre.

Proserpine Health n' Fitness opened last month after a year-long restoration of the Chapman St premises that previously housed Proserpine Squash and Fitness.

Now the new business provides squash, volleyball and spike ball and they are hoping to create a new niche for Proserpine when it comes to physical activity.

The building was badly damaged during Tropical Cyclone Debbie and has been restored to its former glory by the couple, who bought it a year ago and have worked tirelessly on it while holding down jobs.

June works part-time at LiveLife Pharmacy at Whitsunday Plaza and Stephen runs his own business, Hire a Handyman.

"After Cyclone Debbie the building remained damaged and neglected, as it was not covered by insurance at the time,” June said.

"We thought it was sad that a great building, one that has been here for over 50 years, was being left to fall apart, so December last year we purchased the building.”

The couple had to start from scratch renovating the building as it was so damaged and have spent the past year bringing it up to engineering specifications.

"The carpet was all wet - we had to pull it all up and we've replaced it with new Mackay cedar flooring,” June said.

"We also got rid of all the gym equipment, as we felt there were already enough gyms in the area, and restored the squash court and painted the whole building white so it now looks much fresher.”

June is also running her naturopathy business from the premises, offering a full range of herbal remedies.

"People can come to get remedies if they are depressed, stressed, want to lose weight or want more energy - anything really,” she said.

Plans for the future include adding more courts and offering meditation movement classes for people who are uncomfortable exercising due to pain or being unsteady on their feet.

"We want to deliver what people want - our ultimate goal is to get Proserpine moving by providing healthy and fun activities,” she said.

Everyone is invited to a meet and greet at Proserpine Health n' Fitness on Thursday, December 19, from 4-7pm, to celebrate one year of ownership, view the new premises and hear what's on offer, with light refreshments provided. Phone 0423587999 to RSVP.