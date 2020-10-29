Health hub in Bowen to tick three big wellbeing boxes

Zachary Krause and Dr Brett Smith are incorporating a new cafe into Dynamic Chiropractic in Bowen to help people learn how to fuel their bodies well. Photo: Elyse Wurm

Zachary Krause and Dr Brett Smith are incorporating a new cafe into Dynamic Chiropractic in Bowen to help people learn how to fuel their bodies well. Photo: Elyse Wurm

FOR chiropractor Brett Smith, three major boxes need to be ticked to support good health and he's working to combine the whole trio under one roof in Bowen.

Dr Smith opened Dynamic Chiropractic in December last year and now the business is growing to also help residents learn about functional movement and fuelling their bodies with the right foods.

A gym is under construction in one area of the building, while Dr Smith has teamed up with Zachary Krause to build a cafe at the rear of the business called Kevla Espresso and Health Food Bar.

Dr Smith said building a healthy spine and nervous system was just one part of health, but nutrition and movement also play vital roles.

More stories:

Accused lock-on protester denies all charges

Teen in hospital after motorbike runs into pole in Bowen

$1.1b Bowen housing estate gets council tick of approval

Through the new cafe he wants to help people become more educated about foods that work best for their bodies, as everyone responds to diets in different ways.

"Food is actually fuel but that doesn't mean it can't be fun and enjoyable," he said.

"We want to make it as easy as possible to get healthy and stay healthy."

The cafe is still under construction but Dr Smith and Mr Krause are aiming to start serving customers by Christmas.

Their vision is to offer menu items to suit a variety of different preferences, including people who follow ketogenic, paleo and vegan diets.

Dr Smith said he would like to empower people with the knowledge to discover which diet is best for their body and then find the right fuel to suit them.

This could include offering food sensitivity tests and a library of resources to help people build up their knowledge base.

Zachary Krause and Dr Brett Smith are incorporating a new cafe into Dynamic Chiropractic in Bowen to help people learn how to fuel their bodies well. Photo: Elyse Wurm

Dr Smith said he would also like to offer private events for guest speakers on different topics and possibly even wine tasting.

"A lot of people are needlessly suffering," he said.

"We start with the foundation and go from there.

"Whether people come in and do some chair yoga and breath work, then come in and grab a book.

"For people who have that down, (they) could then try an infra-red sauna, we're looking at that, and biohacks.

"Usually people have to go to a big city for that but we'll have that available for people."

Dr Smith envisaged the onsite gym would offer group classes to combine activity with community, while the clinic would make a multitude of health professionals available such as those who specialise in allied health, massage and dietetics.

Our beautiful polished concrete bar getting some treatment today! One of the many awesome features you’ll be able to see soon at Kevla! Posted by Kevla Espresso & Health Food Bar on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

"It's going to create jobs and quality of life because people will understand how to treat their body and mind," he said.

Mr Krause is studying a Bachelor of Sport and Exercise Science, but has also previously worked as a trained chef as well as in the construction industry and as a cafe manager.

Mr Krause said the new wellbeing haven would make important health services available in one place.

"It is harder for people in smaller towns to access this kind of thing," he said.

"Especially at the moment, diet and gyms are in a huge boost and it's about discovering the benefits."

Mr Krause will work with Dr Smith to build the menu on offer at the hub's cafe, which will initially offer breakfast and lunch.

It will start with a soft opening supporting visitors to the clinic and takeaway, then move into serving the public indoors and al fresco.