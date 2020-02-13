NEW HOME: Iconic sign not done yet

MEANT TO BE: New sign owner Leisa Smith has accepted the call of duty, as Bowen's iconic sign is officially adopted.

FOR the past ten years, Bowen resident Leisa Smith has enjoyed her daily chuckle at the iconic, quirky Tollington Rd sign.

Now, the sign has relocated to her very own front yard after the previous owners, Bill ‘Sting’ and Jan Hornett retired the sign and put a call out on Facebook for anyone willing to take on the call of duty.

Keeping the legacy alive, Ms Smith says she thinks it was fate that she ended up adopting the sign and had been preparing for it for years, without knowing it.

“It’s just a perfect thing for me. I was quite shocked that someone else hadn’t snapped it up, I really am,” she said.

“For years I’ve had a quote book, an exercise book on my coffee table. And a lot of my friends have come to visit and I’ve said ‘write a quote or joke in that book’.”

“It’s meant to be.”

After Mrs Hornett put the post on Facebook, hundreds of new and old Bowen residents shared their sentiments and memories from the past 20 years.

Ms Smith said after reading the comments it was clear the people of Bowen had enjoyed the sign for years and that the legacy needed to continue.

“Some of the comments I read, I thought no, someone needs to take this on. And I didn’t want it to go to waste,” she said.

“There’ll be a bit of naughty, a bit of quirky. I think the first one will be a quirky one, I’ll ease them into it first. I won’t get too cheeky too quick.

“I’ll just roll with it, get a laugh. I like putting a smile on peoples’ face, and you know that sign has always put a smile on my face.”

Ms Smith hopes to get started immediately, with the first sign to read ‘new home of iconic sign’ and can be found at the intersection of Queens Road, The Soldiers Rd and Tollington Rd.