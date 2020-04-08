NEW HOME: Low-cost store ready to help Prossie community

Inspecting the temporary home of the Anglicare Low Cost Food Centre in Proserpine last year are St Paul's Anglican Church parish priest, Fr Greg Windsor, Anglican Church representative Rhonda Windsor, volunteer store supervisor Emma Buckton and Anglicare Whitsunday regional director John Langford.

Inspecting the temporary home of the Anglicare Low Cost Food Centre in Proserpine last year are St Paul's Anglican Church parish priest, Fr Greg Windsor, Anglican Church representative Rhonda Windsor, volunteer store supervisor Emma Buckton and Anglicare Whitsunday regional director John Langford.

A STORE that provides low-cost food options for the community is ready for business in Proserpine after opening the doors to its new home on Monday.

The Anglicare Low Cost Food Assist Centre has reopened in its new permanent home at the old Proserpine Visitor Centre, located on the Bruce Highway next to the Proserpine Museum.

A permanent base has been a long time coming for organisers, volunteers and customers after the store jumped from location to location over the last six months.

The store was forced to close the doors of its Main St location in early October last year after a change of lease terminated its occupancy of the building, before temporarily reopening in behind St Paul’s Anglican Church later that month.

One of the organisers of the low cost store, Barbara Adamson, said they “couldn’t be more happy” to have the new location, with their presence more needed now than ever.

“People are struggling at the moment, and this will help so much,” she said.

“The council has given us the new location as an in-kind donation and it’s great as we make no profit, except donations. The money customers give us is to simply cover the freight.”

The store has expanded who they service, to now include people who have lost their jobs as well as pensioner and healthcare card holders.

Ms Adamson said they had a ‘shop load of food’, with staples like pasta, flour and milk among the items.

“We look forward to getting some fresh produce soon as well when the local growers start to get into the season,” Ms Adamson said.

“We’re open 10am-2pm every weekday and we’ll even deliver to your door – following all the correct social distancing measures of course.”

For more information, or to place an order, phone the Food Assist Centre on 0402 630 155.