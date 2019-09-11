New Hope's next play to avoid returning to Land Court

NEW HOPE Group says it will provide submissions to the Court of Appeal in the coming weeks in a bid to avoid having its New Acland Stage 3 applications for a mining lease and environmental authority go through the Land Court again.

Following Tuesday's judgement in the Queensland Court of Appeal, New Hope Group chief operating officer Andrew Boyd yesterday said the outcome "was a great win for New Acland".

The court dismissed both grounds of the Oakey Coal Action Alliance's appeal, and found a 2017 Land Court decision recommending against the expansion of the mine was infected with an apprehension of bias.

The court ordered that applications for a mining lease and an amended environmental authority for New Acland Coal Mine's Stage 3 expansion be referred back to the Land Court.

Mr Boyd said it was "not the case at all" that the judgement had sent the issue "back to square one", as said on Tuesday by the OCAA.

"Our opponents know we have two weeks to provide submissions to the court. In those orders we'll certainly be seeking that we don't go back to Land Court. We don't see a need for that," Mr Boyd said.

The State Government previously said it was awaiting the Court of Appeal's judgement before making a decision on the Stage 3 Expansion.

Yesterday, a spokeswoman for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Minister Dr Lynham said the government was reviewing the court's draft orders.

Mr Boyd said the State Government now had everything it needed to approve the project, and called on the government to approve the project to provide certainty to employees, local community, and contractors.

