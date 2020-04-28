Menu
A new Policelink form will allow people to report breaches of the Chief Health Officer’s public health directions via their computer or smart phone.
Health

New hotline for people spotted ignoring virus rules

Zizi Averill
27th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
DOZENS of people have been hit with infringement notices across Mackay, Isaac, and the Whitsundays after police made it even easier to dob in your neighbours for breaching coronavirus restrictions.

Mackay Regional Council Mayor Greg Williamson said police had issued 40 infringement notices to those ignoring social distancing rules since restrictions were introduced.

"A lot of those were for parties in Airlie Beach. The community has done a great job," Mr Williamson said.

"The message now is we have to maintain that sort of vigilance in this next trench of slight relaxation to restrictions."

Mackay Regional Council Mayor Greg Williamson said police had issued 40 infringement notices to those ignoring social distancing rules since restrictions were introduced. Picture: Rainee Shepperson
This vigilance will be enforced by Queensland Police Service's new online virus compliance hotline.

The Policelink form allows people to report breaches of the Chief Health Officer's public health directions via their computer or smart phone.

To date QPS has issued more than 1400 infringement notices.

State Disaster Coordinator Steve Gollschewski said police would take follow-up action when complaints were received through this new online form.

State Disaster Coordinator Steve Gollschewski said police would take follow-up action when complaints were received through this new online form. Picture: Darren England
"The vast majority of Queenslanders recognise the importance of following the public health directions and doing the right thing to keep everyone safe," Deputy Commissioner Gollschewski said.

"The reason why Queensland is achieving promising outcomes is because of what measures we have put in place, not in spite of them, so this is not the time to be complacent."

To access the form visit, www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting

