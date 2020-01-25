New housing development has nature at its heart

Wendy Bradley and Chris Weigand, who want to share all the beauty of their Dryander property with others.

A NEW housing development, due to start construction in Sugarloaf, will be the culmination of one couple’s 20-year love affair with the property.

Dryander Estate offers a ‘premier acreage lifestyle’ and, prior to this latest development, the property has been used as an eco-tour operation and was, almost, turned into an eco-resort.

Now, the property, which backs onto Dryander National Park, has been subdivided, to complete the dream of sharing the nature wonderland with others.

Owners Wendy Bradley and Chris Weigand originally bought the land, which fronts Sugarloaf Road, in 2001, and set about building the infrastructure for the eco-tours and building their home.

They ran the eco-tours from 2002 to 2009 - including horse riding and quad bikes – and worked hard with both the State and Federal Governments to develop a sustainable eco-resort on the land, between 2010 and 2017, but unfortunately couldn’t raise the capital required to build the resort they dreamt of.

“We wanted to capitalise on the eco credentials of the property and build a resort,” Ms Bradley said.

“We wanted to create a resort because we wanted other people to enjoy the nature this site has to offer, but we weren’t able to raise the money.

“We couldn’t do the resort, but we had an opportunity to subdivide and keep the lots big, and we arranged them carefully, so we really do appeal to nature-loving people.”

Ms Bradley said after 20 years of living on the property, they still loved it.

“You wake up in the morning and it’s heaven, it just lifts your spirits, it’s brilliant,” she said.

“It’s back to nature, with all the birds and butterflies and wallabies, but it’s also close to Cannonvale’s shops and schools – it’s on the school bus route – and the pony club is just around the corner. The blocks are big enough for a pony, or a boat in the shed.

“It’s really unique, every block is different. The gentle slopes catch the breezes and make the most of the views.

“We took a lot of care when we designed the layout of the lots, so they would capitalise on the benefits of the site.

“It’s ideal for like-minded people who love nature and an acreage lifestyle.”

There are just 12 lots for sale on the 160-acre (64 hectare) property, ranging in size from two-and-a-half acres to five acres (one to two hectares), all with views across the valley and the ranges.